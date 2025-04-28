Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Sakhu
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Sakhu, Thailand

condos
27
studios
19
1 BHK
87
2 BHK
40
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/7
Discover the epitome of tranquil living in Naiyang, Phuket – an exquisite retreat situated j…
$81,648
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover ready-to-move-in apartments at an excellent price, just 950 meters from the beach i…
$54,780
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sakhu, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go