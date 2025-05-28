Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Ratsada
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Ratsada, Thailand

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Ratsada, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ratsada, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
PHU5396 This condo is located on the hillside in natural peaceful area of Phuket Town…
$98,063
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ratsada, Thailand

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go