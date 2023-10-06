Mountain View Villas for Sale in Phuket, Thailand

UAE
49 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
7
7
850 m²
RESALE. Three separate villas within a 2,400 sqm plot within a tranquil hillside estate, ove…
€2,04M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
3
3
226 m²
OFFPLAN. On a gentle hillside, surrounded by mountain views, nestled in a secluded but not i…
€362,827
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Phuket, Thailand
4
7
713 m²
OFFPLAN. Elegant and luxurious homes on a serene hilltop with sea views to the west coast ac…
€1,78M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
6
7
974 m²
RESALE. COMPLETED in 2022. A modern design infused with breathtaking tropical charm, your dr…
€2,30M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Phuket, Thailand
3
5
656 m²
OFFPLAN. A luxury home nestled on the hillside along Chaofa West Road, offering breathtaking…
€1,02M
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
3
1
A complex of 8 villas, with 2 bedrooms in tropical design, in the Ravai area. From a reliabl…
€368,372
Recommend
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Now is the best time to buy real estate in Thailand in Phuket, as the market is just startin…
€255,063
Recommend
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Luxurious 3-bedroom villas near the prestigious Lagoon area with actual rental income! ► De…
€530,039
Recommend
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Utopia Naiharn is a condominium project and villas in a modern luxury style. It is located a…
€369,794
Recommend
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Botanica Foresta is the largest home and villa project consisting of 49 stylish units. The …
€948,191
Recommend
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Allthai Village is a new project that includes 60 luxury 2-4 bedroom villas located in the c…
€853,372
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Phuket, Thailand
3
4
428 m²
OFFPLAN. A high-end residence in a picturesque location with 360-degree views of the surroun…
€897,325
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
5
2
566 m²
Welcome to the paradise on earth! Discover our chic villas where the crystal clear sea meets…
€700,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
4
3
399 m²
Welcome to the paradise on earth! Discover our chic villas where the crystal clear sea meets…
€420,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
4
2
208 m²
€217,600
Recommend
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
2
1
287 m²
€132,300
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
6
1
939 m²
2
€2,21M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Phuket, Thailand
5
1
1 130 m²
4
€1,87M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
6
1
1 116 m²
€3,45M
Recommend
Villa Villa with double glazed windows, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Eco-location villas with built-in smart home system" Eco-location villas with integrated sm…
€580,863
Recommend
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Phuket, Thailand
Premium villas near an international school. Stylish villas that are perfect for personal r…
€750,064
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
3
5
480 m²
RESALE. Price reduced from 42M down to 35M Thai Baht by a motivated seller looking for a qui…
€897,325
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
2
2
160 m²
RESALE. With partial sea views, nestled in the hills above the Kamala Valley on Phuket’s Wes…
€430,716
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kathu, Thailand
7
8
1 200 m²
RESALE. Nestled on a hillside, surrounded by tropical greenery and featuring views of forest…
€1,18M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
3
4
400 m²
RESALE. In a small quiet cul-de-sac of only 5 villas, off Samakki Road less than 4km to Nai …
€410,767
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
4
3
353 m²
RESALE. A lovely family home, peaceful and private but not isolated, located just below the …
€378,676
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, new building
Kathu, Thailand
7
6
550 m²
RESALE. Panoramic golf course views, green mountains, tranquil lakes, morning fog and quiet …
€508,324
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, new building
Phuket, Thailand
5
6
690 m²
Set on a hillside and sitting on 620 sqm of land, this 3-storey villa perfectly captures the…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
6
9
1 200 m²
RESALE. Embracing the rarity of its oceanfront location and offering the most captivating vi…
€4,36M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
3
4
31 069 m²
RESALE. A uniquely designed villa with a Zen like courtyard inside topped by a huge skylight…
€462,113
Recommend
1
2
Properties features in Phuket, Thailand
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
