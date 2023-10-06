Pool Condos for sale in Phuket, Thailand

Show property on map Show properties list
Condo 1 bedroom with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/6
Buying an apartment in the Cassia Residence project is a unique and tempting offer that comb…
Price on request
Condo with swimming pool, with mountain view, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo with swimming pool, with mountain view, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/6
€138,634
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/7
€220,530
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/6
€246,460
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 7
Introducing an exquisite m two-bedroom corner unit strategically designed for privacy and tr…
€189,980
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 8
A large residential complex with a well-developed infrastructure located just meters from K…
€107,826
Condo 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 4/6
€207,951
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/6
€98,584
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 248 m²
Floor 7/7
€1,25M
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool in Ban Tha Pak Waeng, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool
Ban Tha Pak Waeng, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/5
€383,476
Condo 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with private pool, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with private pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Floor 3/3
€485,218
Condo with swimming pool, with private pool, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo with swimming pool, with private pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1/7
€111,575
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with private pool, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with private pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/7
€149,185
Condo with swimming pool, with private pool, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo with swimming pool, with private pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 2/7
€149,185
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool in Ban Tha Pak Waeng, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool
Ban Tha Pak Waeng, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/5
€385,094
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with private pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with private pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 338 m²
€1,43M
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 7
€533,155
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 7
€291,131
Condo with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 7
€117,762
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 342 m²
This property is a SqM penthouse with  bedrooms and bathrooms that is available for sale. …
€744,515
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€156,862
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/6
€308,075
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 4/6
€295,239
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/8
A large residential complex with a well-developed infrastructure located just meters from K…
€218,220
Condo with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/7
€171,752
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/7
€382,270
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/6
€284,507
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/6
€352,977
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/6
€256,729
Condo 1 bedroom with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/6
Buying an apartment in the Cassia Residence project is a unique and tempting offer that comb…
€192,547

