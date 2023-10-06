Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Phuket
  5. Condos

Condos for sale in Phuket, Thailand

Patong
17
Condo To archive
Clear all
879 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom with city view, with private pool, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with city view, with private pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/5
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroom with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/6
Buying an apartment in the Cassia Residence project is a unique and tempting offer that comb…
Price on request
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
Floor 2/3
€1,41M
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,51M
Condo with swimming pool, with mountain view, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo with swimming pool, with mountain view, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/6
€138,634
Condo 3 bedrooms with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 336 m²
Number of floors 3
€2,41M
Condo 1 bedroom with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/7
€161,739
Condo 1 bedroom with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 3/7
€172,009
Condo 1 bedroom with sea view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 5/7
€213,085
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 312 m²
Floor 1/3
€1,49M
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/7
€220,530
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with lake view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/6
€246,460
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 7
Introducing an exquisite m two-bedroom corner unit strategically designed for privacy and tr…
€189,980
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 8
A large residential complex with a well-developed infrastructure located just meters from K…
€107,826
Condo 3 bedrooms with city view, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms with city view, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 3/6
€207,694
Condo 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Floor 4/6
€207,951
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with swimming pool, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/6
€98,584
Condo 2 bedrooms with city view, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with city view, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/6
€167,901
Condo 1 bedroom in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/7
Price on request
Condo 1 bedroom with sea view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/7
€166,874
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 248 m²
Floor 7/7
€1,25M
Condo 2 bedrooms with city view in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with city view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/7
Your family will be close to everything when you stay at this centrally-located place. Two B…
€207,951
Condo with city view, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo with city view, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/6
€109,110
Condo with city view, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo with city view, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/6
€102,435
Condo with city view, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo with city view, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/6
€116,812
Condo 2 bedrooms with city view, with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with city view, with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 5/6
€320,912
Condo 2 rooms in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 2 rooms
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 2
New condominium on Kamala beach Object Details Delivery: December 2024. To the sea: 1.5…
€69,395
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool in Ban Tha Pak Waeng, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms with swimming pool
Ban Tha Pak Waeng, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/5
€383,476
Condo with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 7
€110,907
Condo 1 bedroom with jacuzzi in Phuket, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with jacuzzi
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 7
€141,715

Properties features in Phuket, Thailand

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir