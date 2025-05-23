Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Condos for sale in Pattaya, Thailand

14 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/8
1 bedroom for sale at Seven Seas Cote d'Azur Jomtien, Pattaya Type : 1 bed 1 bath Size :…
$58,824
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 26/36
1 bed 1 bath Sea view at Park Beach Condominium • 1 bedroom 1 bathroom • 83 sqm • 26 th F…
$191,176
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 12/20
1 bedroom 1 bathroom in 1 Tower Pratumnak Type : 1 bedroom 1  bathroom Size : 48 m2 Quo…
$182,353
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 7
1 bedroom 1 bathroom pool access 33.5 m2 in Zenith Pattaya Condominium 1 bedroom 1 bat…
$117,353
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/8
Amazon Residence in Jomtien, Pattaya for sale 1 bedroom Direct to owner Amazon condo for…
$71,922
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 3/55
Arom Wongamat in North Pattaya, Pattaya -Type 2 bedroom  -Size 81.6 sq.m. -Floor 3  rd …
$515,491
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 6/36
Fully furnished Studio condo forsale with a floorsize of 55 squaremeters, highrise floor, at…
$117,647
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 3 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 14/36
Type : 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Size : 175 m2 Quota: Foreign Quota  Floor : 14 th Transfer…
$558,821
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 3 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 28/36
Type : 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Size : 175 m2 Quota: Foreign Quota  Floor : 28 th Transfer…
$470,588
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 10/36
Park Beach Condominium Park Beach condominium is well located in Naklua area. The condomi…
$111,765
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/6
The Sanctuary Wongamat Condominium The Sanctuary Wongamat Condominium is well located in …
$282,353
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 15/34
Studio Seaview in Park Beach Condominium in North Pattaya, Pattaya Type : Studio View : …
$132,352
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 7
1 bedroom 1 bathroom 65 m2 Pool side in Zenith Pattaya Condominium Size 30 sqm Forei…
$190,882
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 7/36
Wyndham Grand Residences Wongamat Pattaya in North Pattaya, Pattaya 1 bedroom 1 bathroom …
$148,706
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English

