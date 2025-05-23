Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Condos for sale in Pattaya, Thailand

32 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/8
1 bedroom for sale at Seven Seas Cote d'Azur Jomtien, Pattaya Type : 1 bed 1 bath Size :…
$58,824
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 26/36
1 bed 1 bath Sea view at Park Beach Condominium • 1 bedroom 1 bathroom • 83 sqm • 26 th F…
$191,176
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/27
Fully furnished 1 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms condo for sale with a floor size of 54 square meters…
$147,059
Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 7
2 bedroom 2 bathroom City side 65 m2 in Zenith Pattaya Condominium 2 bedroom 2 bathroo…
$177,912
Condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Area 38 m²
Floor 6/55
Arom Wongamat in North Pattaya, Pattaya -Type 1 bedroom  -Size 38 sq.m. -Floor 20 th  …
$288,235
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 12/20
1 bedroom 1 bathroom in 1 Tower Pratumnak Type : 1 bedroom 1  bathroom Size : 48 m2 Quo…
$182,353
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 7
1 bedroom 1 bathroom pool access 33.5 m2 in Zenith Pattaya Condominium 1 bedroom 1 bat…
$117,353
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/8
1 bedroom at Seven Seas Resort in Jomtien, Pattaya Type : 1 bed 1 bath Size : 36 sqm.  …
$70,588
Condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 7/36
Park Beach Condominium  Park Beach condominium is well located in Naklua area.  For sale…
$97,059
Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 7/8
a luxury condo in a calm site near soi 4 Pratumnak,  Beautiful 2 bedroom  pool view and se…
$191,176
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/8
2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 50.50 m² Harmonia City Garden Overview of Harmonia City Garden in …
$157,115
Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 6/36
Wyndham Grand Residences Wongamat Pattaya in North Pattaya, Pattaya 2 bedroom 2 bathroom …
$397,176
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 20/55
1 Bedroom 38 m2 in Arom Wongamat  Arom Wongamat in North Pattaya, Pattaya -Type 1 bedr…
$270,588
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/8
Amazon Residence in Jomtien, Pattaya for sale 1 bedroom Direct to owner Amazon condo for…
$71,922
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/36
Large Sea view 1 bedroom for sale in beachfront Park Beach condo Wongamat, Pattaya Park B…
$132,353
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 9/20
Sea view 1 Bedroom 1 bathroom  at  1 Tower Pratumnak in Pratumnak, Pattaya PROPERTY DETAI…
$182,353
Condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 21/46
Riviera Jomtien.Big Studio apartment for sale Riviera Jomtien.  Type Studio Size  27 sq…
$93,824
Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 3/55
Arom Wongamat in North Pattaya, Pattaya -Type 2 bedroom  -Size 81.6 sq.m. -Floor 3  rd …
$515,491
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 6/8
Fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Foreign name 35 sqm 6floor City and garden view Tra…
$85,294
Condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 6/36
Fully furnished Studio condo forsale with a floorsize of 55 squaremeters, highrise floor, at…
$117,647
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 29/36
Park Beach Condominium Park Beach condominium is well located in Naklua area.  For s…
$191,176
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/7
1Bedroom 1 bathroom 33 m2 in Paradise Ocean View Type : 1 bedroom 1  bathroom Size : 61 …
$279,412
Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 6/7
The Sanctuary Wongamat Condominium The Sanctuary Wongamat Condominium is well located in …
$126,471
Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 29/29
Type : 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Size : 175 m2 Quota: Foreign Quota  Floor : 29 th Transfer…
$6,76M
Condo 3 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 28/36
Type : 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Size : 175 m2 Quota: Foreign Quota  Floor : 28 th Transfer…
$470,588
Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 5/7
The Sanctuary Wongamat Condominium Type  2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Size 130 sq.m. Floor 5 th…
$338,233
Condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 10/36
Park Beach Condominium Park Beach condominium is well located in Naklua area. The condomi…
$111,765
Condo 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/6
The Sanctuary Wongamat Condominium The Sanctuary Wongamat Condominium is well located in …
$282,353
Condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 15/34
Studio Seaview in Park Beach Condominium in North Pattaya, Pattaya Type : Studio View : …
$132,352
Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 7
1 bedroom 1 bathroom 65 m2 Pool side in Zenith Pattaya Condominium Size 30 sqm Forei…
$190,882
