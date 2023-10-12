Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Pattaya
  5. Condos

Seaview Condos for Sale in Pattaya, Thailand

Condo 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/8
€69,594
Condo 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/8
€106,560
Condo 2 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 2 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 67
The highest and most grand condominium in Pattaya Grand Solaire Pattaya Condominium offers n…
€74,463
Condo 2 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Pattaya, Thailand
Condo 2 rooms with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 13/24
Sea view 1 bedroom apartment for sale in Cosy Beach View Condo on Pratumnak Hill: - Cosy …
€77,001

