Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Pattaya City
  4. Residential
  5. Condo
  6. Golf-course

Condos near golf course for sale in Pattaya City, Thailand

Pattaya
44
Condo Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 8/8
1Bedroom 1Bathroom Pool view 29.30 m2 in  Pristine Park 3, Jomtien, Pattaya Chon Buri …
$74,419
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/8
LAGUNA BEACH RESORT  2   Foreign name ALL NEW! 1 Bedroom 37м² 2 floor building D Ov…
$66,765
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 8/33
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 34 m2 in The Riviera California Development Name : The Riviera Calif…
$103,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 8/8
Studio Pool view 25 m2 in  Pristine Park 3, Jomtien, Pattaya Chon Buri  Type: Studio  …
$60,491
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Condo 1 bedroom in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 20/55
1 Bedroom 38 m2 in Arom Wongamat  Arom Wongamat in North Pattaya, Pattaya -Type 1 bedr…
$270,588
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pattaya City, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go