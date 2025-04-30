Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Pattaya City
  4. Residential
  5. Condo
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Condos for sale in Pattaya City, Thailand

Pattaya
44
Condo Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Condo 3 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Floor 53/54
Duplex 3 bed 4 bathroom  in Zire Wongamat in North Pattaya, Pattaya Type : 3 bedroom 4 ba…
$1,12M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Highrise Property and Construction Co. LTD.
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pattaya City, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go