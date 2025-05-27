Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Villas for sale in Patong, Thailand

Villa 4 bedrooms in Pa Tong, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Discover an exquisite retreat nestled at the serene southern end of Patong. This modern vill…
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Tong, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 462 m²
Located within 1,3 km walk from Patong beach, this villa offers all the modern comforts and …
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pa Tong, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 329 m²
The outstanding look of this villa is what made its design get an award. If you want to find…
Villa 8 bedrooms in Pa Tong, Thailand
Villa 8 bedrooms
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 8
Area 750 m²
A stunning 8 bedroom villa located in the hills above Kalim Beach offering infinite luxury a…
Villa 6 bedrooms in Pa Tong, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 200 m²
Luxury villa with panoramic sea views! Details: Six bedrooms and seven bathrooms Land area -…
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Tong, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 477 m²
Luxurious villa located in a closed area in the heart of Phuket. On top of a hill, with magn…
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Tong, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 660 m²
Concealed behind each entrance at this Villa is a lively miniature wonderland. Wandering thr…
Villa 6 bedrooms in Pa Tong, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 200 m²
Imagine living where breathtaking sunsets meet sweeping ocean views — welcome to this specta…
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pa Tong, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Beautiful, recently renovated villa in Patong features amazing Seaview and private pool. It …
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pa Tong, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 294 m²
Luxury villa located in the famous area of the island - Patong. This resort is surrounded by…
Villa 1 bedroom in Pa Tong, Thailand
Villa 1 bedroom
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
The perfect blend of luxury and affordability with these stunning sea view cottages, nestled…
Villa 7 bedrooms in Pa Tong, Thailand
Villa 7 bedrooms
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 7
Area 1 200 m²
This villa is located in the hills of Patong. It has heartbreaking view at Patong Bay, espec…
Villa 7 bedrooms in Pa Tong, Thailand
Villa 7 bedrooms
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 200 m²
Elevated above the vibrant coastline, this stunning villa offers an incredible opportunity t…
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pa Tong, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 525 m²
Magnificent house with sea views located in Patong area. This is a great investment solution…
Villa in Pa Tong, Thailand
Villa
Pa Tong, Thailand
Area 450 m²
Gracefully clinging to the edge of a private peninsula, the Villa offers luxury elegant desi…
