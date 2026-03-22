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Condos in Nong Prue, Thailand

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2 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Nong Prue, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
CC Condominium 1 – Condo for Sale (Siam Country Club Area) This newly renovated condominium …
$48,933
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
CC Condominium 2 Bedroom for Sale in Siam Country Club, East Pattaya This spacious 2 bedroom…
$80,213
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