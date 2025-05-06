Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 6/7
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: The project is perfect for families with …
$508,893
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/7
1 bedroom condo 58 sq.m. in building A on the 1 floor. Unit number MBA115The most anticipate…
$278,989
Villa 4 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 548 m²
Floor 1/2
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Suitable for: Ideal for those looking for luxury accommoda…
$912,858
1 room studio apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 room studio apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 2/9
A residential complex from a European developer with the most necessary amenities in the pre…
$46,926
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 663 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Ocean Hills Phuket is perfect for dis…
$958,660
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/7
1 bedroom condo 37 sq.m. in building B on the 1 floor. Unit number MBB103The most anticipate…
$177,301
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/7
1 bedroom condo 29 sq.m. in building D on the 4 floor. Unit number MBD411The most anticipate…
$133,784
Villa 3 bedrooms in Chalong, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Chalong, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 221 m²
CHA4576: A modern complex of villas in the Chalong area! The project is located on the south…
$261,239
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 5/8
1 bedroom condo 28,3 sq.m. on the 8 floor. Unit number B826 in project So Lagoon Cherngtalay…
$105,515
Condo 1 bedroom in ban tin khea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
ban tin khea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
CHA6759: Cozy apartment for sale located in the center of well-developed infrastructure. The…
$82,065
Villa 4 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 452 m²
Floor 1/1
To the sea 600 mAbout the complex:A unique complex of 8 spacious private villas with a swimm…
$907,382
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 4/6
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: The project is ideal for those lo…
$559,111
