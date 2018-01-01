Residential complex by the sea for living or investment, Naiyang, Phuket, Thailand

The project consists of 16 buildings all 3 stores high and containing 6 apartments per building and is located directly on the beach at Naiyang Beach, Phuket. Available apartments are studio, 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 32 to 75 m2. All apartments with fantastic sea views! There are 2 different zones in project:

Zone 1 is buildings A1 - A5 called “Residential Zone” whereby the buyer uses the apartment for living or rental purposes by themselves.

Zone 2 is buildings B1-4, C1-4, D1-3 called “Investment Zone” whereby the buyer returns the apartment back to the management company and receives a net return of 6% per year for a 10 year period. The buyer can stay in the apartment for 30 days per year.

The completion all of the Residential zone (A1 to A5 buildings) by July 2023 and the completion all of the Investment zones (B, C and D buildings) by March 2024. The complex has an infinity pool on the roof of the club house, a fitness area, a lobby, outdoor recreation areas, a cafe, a beach bar and a restaurant, a management company office, 24-hour security, electric vehicles for moving around the complex.

Furniture package Unlimited leasehold NO return after 90 years High guarantee return 6% net for 10 years Terms of payment

reservation fee is THB 200,000 per unit

30% for singing a sales and purchase agreement within 15-30 days after reservation date

20% wall of buiding completion

20% electricity and water system work completion

15% built-in interior work completion

15% final payment upon official registration of ownership to the buyer at land department

AdvantagesLocation and nearby infrastructure

Silence and nature, surrounded by 5-star hotels. Just 10 minutes drive to Phuket International Airport.