  Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, Nathon, Samui, Thailand

Surat Thani Province, Thailand
18
Media Media
ID: 20148
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2379935
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Surat Thani Province

About the complex

Complex consists of 5 high quality villas with outstanding 180 degrees sea view coupled with breathtaking sunset view. Each villa has a swimming pool and parking. Freehold ownership. Construction duration is 12 to 14 months after registration.

Payment schedule:

  • Booking (contract signature) - 10%
  • Registration & construction beginning - 30%
  • Completion of foundation work - 20%
  • Completion of ceiling/roof - 20%
  • Completion of interiors - 17%
  • Handover - 3%
Features of the flats

There are sea views from just about every room. The main living & dining area is light and airy. Directly in front is the row of sun loungers bordering the private infinity pool. Beside the pool deck is an outdoor sala. Upper level features an entertainment area. Each of the villa’s four bedrooms is wellappointed, with beautiful views. 3 bedrooms feature king-sized beds, the 4th bedroom can be turned into a fitness room. Each bedroom has en-suite facilities and a deck with a sea view, perfect for a morning cup of coffee.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • personal well and rainwater harvesting system
  • filters for water purification
  • 2 tanks of 3000 liters each
  • CCTV cameras
  • 15 years warranty on solar panels
Location and nearby infrastructure

One reason many people choose to live in Koh Samui is its stunning natural beauty, including its gorgeous white sandy beaches. The way of life is very relaxed but there’s also a vibrant nightlife when the sun goes down. The island has a trendy feel, with cool bars and other places to eat and drink. The island has attracted a significant expat population, which helps to make life easier for foreigners living there. Most expats choose to stay outside of the busiest areas, away from the tourist strip. The primary reason for this is to have the option of getting away from the touristy noisy vibe.

  • 6 minutes drive to Nathon pier, shops and markets
  • 7 minutes drive to Bang Por beach
  • 7 minutes drive to Mai Beach Resort Samui and Four Seasons Resort Samui
  • 10 minutes drive to Santiburi Golf
  • 15 minutes drive to Fisherman's Village - Bophut
  • 25 minutes drive to airport

Location on the map

Surat Thani Province, Thailand

