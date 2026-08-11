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Apartments for sale in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province, Thailand

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3 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Ban Plai Ton, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Ban Plai Ton, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 630 m²
Own a piece of untouched paradise. Nestled along the spectacular coast of Sichon in Nakhon S…
$1,97M
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4 bedroom apartment in Ban Plai Ton, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Ban Plai Ton, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 630 m²
Own a piece of untouched paradise. Nestled along the spectacular coast of Sichon in Nakhon S…
$1,97M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
4 bedroom apartment in Ban Plai Ton, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Ban Plai Ton, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 630 m²
Own a piece of untouched paradise. Nestled along the spectacular coast of Sichon in Nakhon S…
$1,97M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
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