Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Klet Kaeo
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Klet Kaeo, Thailand

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Bang Sare, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 497 m²
Floor 4/4
4-storey villa with 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms 4 parking spaces, and a pool on the roof in an e…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bang Sare, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 2
Charming two-storey luxury villa Layan Bangsare Villas on the shores of the Gulf of Thailand…
$289,021
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Klet Kaeo, Thailand

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go