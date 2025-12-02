Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Klet Kaeo, Thailand

3 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Klet Kaeo, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Klet Kaeo, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/8
Serving time - IV sq. 2027 letter
$99,772
Studio apartment in Bang Sare, Thailand
Studio apartment
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 4/8
Investment opportunity! Comfortable apartments in the picturesque area of ​​Bang Saray Beach…
$63,260
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Klet Kaeo, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Klet Kaeo, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 2/8
24 studios left on the sale! There are no more apartments.   unit205-1981956bat in u…
$60,731
