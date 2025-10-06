Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Klet Kaeo, Thailand

9 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Bang Sare, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 289 m²
Dream Family Home in the Heart of Bangsaray – Ready to Move In Experience the perfect blend …
$407,220
4 bedroom house
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Luxury Pool Villa for Sale | Fully Furnished | Expansive GardenPrime location near Sunplay B…
$383,036
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bang Sare, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 2
Charming two-storey luxury villa Layan Bangsare Villas on the shores of the Gulf of Thailand…
$289,021
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bang Sare, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 2
Layan Bangsare Beach is an exclusive premium complex!Luxury 3 bedroom villas of 232 m2 with …
$319,571
Villa 6 bedrooms in Bang Sare, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 497 m²
Floor 4/4
4-storey villa with 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms 4 parking spaces, and a pool on the roof in an e…
$1,08M
Property types in Klet Kaeo

villas

Properties features in Klet Kaeo, Thailand

Cheap
Luxury
