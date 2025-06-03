Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Khok Kloi
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Khok Kloi, Thailand

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Khok Kloi, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Khok Kloi, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 615 m²
PHA7134 A seafront villa offers the highest level of luxury and comfort. Natai beach …
$3,06M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Khok Kloi, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Khok Kloi, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
PHA21957 Discover the unspoiled beauty of Natai Beach just north of Phuket, where the…
$2,41M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go