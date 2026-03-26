Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Khao Chi Chan
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Khao Chi Chan, Thailand

villas
8
House Delete
Clear all
16 properties total found
Villa 3 rooms in Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Villa 3 rooms
Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Rooms 3
Area 116 m²
$198,684
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
5 bedroom house in Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
House for Sale 5 Bedrooms in Na Jomtien, Pattaya This solid house is located in the Jomtien …
$309,702
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms in Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/1
Perfect holiday home near the sea and buddha Mountain! This 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom property …
$104,989
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
OneOne
Villa 5 bedrooms in Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 385 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is located in a cottage village located in the southern part of the city of Pattay…
$415,946
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in mab fakthxng, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
mab fakthxng, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 504 m²
Number of floors 2
Comfortable villa in the area of the resort city of Pattaya with the cleanest environmental …
$611,836
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
4 bedroom house in Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
4 Bedroom Pool View Villa for sale in Bang Saray This pool view villa for sale is located in…
$370,094
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Nils OttNils Ott
3 bedroom house in Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
3 Bedrooms Pool Villa for Sale in Bangsaray - This beautiful 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom pool vill…
$461,456
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in mab fakthxng, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
mab fakthxng, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 324 m²
Number of floors 2
Comfortable villa in the area of the resort city of Pattaya with the cleanest environmental …
$224,992
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
6 bedroom house in Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
6 bedroom house
Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Luxury Villa for Sale in Na Jomtien – 200 Meters from the Beach This ultra-luxury villa is l…
$3,69M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Modern Minimalist 3-Bedroom Smart Home for Sale – U-Tapao, Sattahip (EEC Zone) This beautifu…
$114,590
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in mab fakthxng, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
mab fakthxng, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Floor 1/1
1-storey house with a swimming pool in the popular village of Baan Dusit Pattaya-1 on the te…
$234,243
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey house with swimming pool in the complex Palm Grove is located in the area of Na J…
$393,616
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
House for Sale – Na jomtien, Sattahip Discover a charming single-story house located in the …
$123,571
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms in Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/1
One-storey villa in the prestigious area of Silver Lake, Pattaya We offer for sale a stylish…
$275,838
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in mab fakthxng, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
mab fakthxng, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 1
Comfortable villa in the area of the resort city of Pattaya with the cleanest environmental …
$321,740
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom house in Bang Sare, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
3 Bedrooms House for Sale in Na Jomtien – This spacious and fully furnished home features 3 …
$836,195
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch

Properties features in Khao Chi Chan, Thailand

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go