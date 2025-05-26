Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Khao Chi Chan
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Khao Chi Chan, Thailand

Villa Delete
Clear all
14 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/1
$407,458
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 385 m²
Number of floors 2
$387,085
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in mab fakthxng, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
mab fakthxng, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Floor 1/1
$217,990
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home has a spacious living room and a carport. Plot sizes star…
$98,280
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 2 bedrooms in mab fakthxng, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
mab fakthxng, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 1
Comfortable villa in the area of the resort city of Pattaya with the cleanest environmental …
$139,026
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 5 bedrooms in mab fakthxng, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
mab fakthxng, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 504 m²
Number of floors 2
Comfortable villa in the area of the resort city of Pattaya with the cleanest environmental …
$611,836
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 2 bedrooms in Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home has a spacious living room and a carport. Plot sizes star…
$81,257
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 2 bedrooms in Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home has a spacious living room and a carport. Plot sizes star…
$103,097
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 2 bedrooms in Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home has a spacious living room and a carport. Plot sizes star…
$82,542
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 2 bedrooms in Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home has a spacious living room and a carport. Plot sizes star…
$81,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 2 bedrooms in Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home has a spacious living room and a carport. Plot sizes star…
$83,184
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 2 bedrooms in Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home has a spacious living room and a carport. Plot sizes star…
$85,593
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 2 bedrooms in Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home has a spacious living room and a carport. Plot sizes star…
$82,060
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 4 bedrooms in mab fakthxng, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
mab fakthxng, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 324 m²
Number of floors 2
Comfortable villa in the area of the resort city of Pattaya with the cleanest environmental …
$224,992
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文

Properties features in Khao Chi Chan, Thailand

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go