Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Kathu
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Kathu, Thailand

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pa Tong, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Introducing this exquisite villa located in the heart of Patong, offering 3 floors of space …
$265,545
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kamala, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive townhouse Kamala Paradise II in the heart of Kamala – comfort, safety and nature c…
$215,414
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Kathu, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Kathu, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
? Stylish Three-Level House for Sale in Kathu, Phuket Discover this stylish and spacious …
$183,314
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kathu, Thailand

with Garage
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go