Cottages for sale in Thailand

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Cottages in Thailand

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2 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Krabi Province, Thailand
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Krabi Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 1
Dreaming of a place where the morning begins with mountain landscapes and silence? The villa…
$570,000
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Cottage in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Cottage
Choeng Thale, Thailand
✅ The project is located in the prestigious Laguna district on Phuket's west coast, 900 m fr…
$1,47M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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Properties features in Thailand

with Terrace
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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