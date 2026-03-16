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Condos for short-term rent in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

Pattaya City
187
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198 properties total found
Condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
Condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Zire Wongamat Condo Studio for Rent - This luxurious studio condo is available for rent in t…
$619
per night
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Arcadia Beach Resort 1 Bed for Rent – This cozy 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo offers 27 sqm of…
$372
per night
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bedroom Condo for Rent at New Nordic Trend 2 in Pratumnak Hill This condominium at New Nor…
$372
per night
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2 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Modern 2-Bedroom Condo for Rent at The Grand Jomtien Pattaya – City View Corner Unit Positio…
$681
per night
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Dusit Grand Condo View 1 Bedroom for rent Jomtien Pattaya This unit is located in Jomtien Pa…
$434
per night
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Baan Suan Lalana 1 Bedroom for Rent Jomtien Pattaya This one bedroom unit is located on the …
$805
per night
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bedroom Condo for Rent at Platinum Suites in Thepprasit Pattaya This residence at Platinum…
$496
per night
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1 bedroom condo in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Atlantis Condo Resort 1 Bedroom for Rent – This fully furnished 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo …
$465
per night
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The Gallery Condo 1 Bedroom for Rent in Jomtien Pattaya This 1 bedroom unit at The Gallery C…
$526
per night
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2 bedroom condo in Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Sunrise Beach Residence 2 Bedrooms for Rent - This 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo in Na Jomtien…
$1,239
per night
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bedroom Condo on 30th Floor at Arcadia Millennium Tower – For Rent Experience high-rise li…
$496
per night
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2 bedroom condo in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Condo for Rent at The Feelture Pattaya. Offering 60 Sqm of living are…
$836
per night
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Ready to Move In Condominium at Nordic Terrace – Pratumnak This newly renovated condominium …
$929
per night
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2 bedroom condo in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Reflection Jomtien 2 Bedroom Sea View Residence This spacious residence offers a well-design…
$1,549
per night
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Grand Condotel Condominium 3 Bedroom for Rent Jomtien Pattaya This spacious unit for rent at…
$1,703
per night
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Condo 3 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Royal Hill Pattaya 3 Bedroom Condo in Jomtien This newly renovated 136-square-meter luxury c…
$1,239
per night
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1 bedroom condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Arom Wongamat Condominium for Rent in Pattaya This well-presented condominium is located in …
$1,394
per night
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Cetus Beachfront Pattaya For Rent in Jomtien Presenting an exceptional opportunity to own a …
$774
per night
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2 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
For Rent The Grand AD Jomtien Pattaya 2 Bedroom Sea View Condominium This condominium for re…
$1,084
per night
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Once Condo Pattaya in North Pattaya Experience the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, an…
$712
per night
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1 bedroom condo in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The Riviera Monaco 1 Bedroom for Rent – This stylish 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located …
$836
per night
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2 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Angket Condominium 2 Bedroom for Rent Jomtien Pattaya This condominium is located on the 10t…
$619
per night
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Copacabana Beach 1 Bedroom for Rent – This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo in Copacabana Beach J…
$774
per night
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Angket Condominium 1 Bedroom for Rent Jomtien Pattaya This one bedroom unit is located on th…
$588
per night
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Condo 5 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 5 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Stunning Penthouse for Rent at Sombat Condoview Pattaya Discover an extraordinary lifestyle …
$5,110
per night
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1 bedroom condo in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The Riviera Monaco 1 Bedroom For Rent– This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo offers 30 SQM of mod…
$712
per night
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Baan Suan Lalana studio for Rent Jomtien Pattaya This studio condominium is located on the 1…
$372
per night
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1 bedroom condo in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Premium Studio Condo for Rent at Diana Estate Condominium – Pool View, Soi Buakhao, Pattaya …
$774
per night
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1 bedroom condo in Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Ban Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Modern 1-Bedroom Condo for Rent – Seven Seas Cote D’Azur, Na Jomtien This modern 1-bedroom, …
$372
per night
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1 bedroom condo in Na Kluea, Thailand
1 bedroom condo
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The Palm Wongamat Beach Studio Sea View Condo for Rent This beautifully presented studio con…
$496
per night
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