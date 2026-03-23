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Condos in Chaophraya Surasak, Thailand

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2 properties total found
Condo 3 bedrooms in Chaophraya Surasak, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Chaophraya Surasak, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Golf View Condo Home Spacious Condohome for Sale with Golf Course View in Sriracha This spac…
$232,276
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Chaophraya Surasak, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Chaophraya Surasak, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
The Sun Condo –  Sriracha Luxury Resort-Style Condo – Fully Furnished, Move-In ReadyThis lux…
$111,183
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Properties features in Chaophraya Surasak, Thailand

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