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Houses for monthly rent in Bang Sare, Thailand

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3 bedroom house in Bang Sare, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
3 Bedrooms House for Rent in Na Jomtien – This spacious and fully furnished home features 3 …
$3,699
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
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