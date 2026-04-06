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Business for Sale in Bang Sare, Thailand

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Established business in Bang Sare, Thailand
Established business
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Pool Villa for Sale 3 Storeys 4 Bedrooms in Bang Saray Owner Finance Available ! Start your …
$284,926
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
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