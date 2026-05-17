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New buildings for sale in Yaroslavl Oblast, Russia

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Residential quarter Russkaa Sloboda
Residential quarter Russkaa Sloboda
Yaroslavl, Russia
from
$62,286
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 8
Russian Sloboda Ecoquarter with historical heritage from the federal developer Russian Europe.Architecture with the cultural code of Yaroslavl. We build not just houses, but environments for those who value heritage, comfort and freedom.Construction of the first residential complex "Big Bear…
Developer
Russkaya Evropa
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Residential complex Bolsaa Medvedica
Residential complex Bolsaa Medvedica
Residential complex Bolsaa Medvedica
Residential complex Bolsaa Medvedica
Residential complex Bolsaa Medvedica
Show all Residential complex Bolsaa Medvedica
Residential complex Bolsaa Medvedica
Yaroslavl, Russia
from
$63,496
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 8
City of Happiness!A large-scale plan and an original architectural solution form an environment of a new quality of life with a Russian soul!The first residential complex of the microdistrict "Russian Sloboda" -"business card" of the whole area, the standard of a new way of life, here are la…
Developer
Russkaya Evropa
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