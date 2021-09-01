Residential complex Bolsaa Medvedica

City of Happiness!

A large-scale plan and an original architectural solution form an environment of a new quality of life with a Russian soul!

The first residential complex of the microdistrict "Russian Sloboda" -

"business card" of the whole area, the standard of a new way of life, here are laid breakthrough ideas in several directions:

Innovative product in real estate - cascading housing with villas on the roof

- New eco-housing format - 100% manned green roofs

- New image of facades - urban and country scale

The first residential complex "Big Bear" - a new level of comfort business class in the field of mass residential development.

The architectural experiment is aimed at creating a new type of business class housing: spectacular in appearance, practical and energy efficient.

We are creating a city in which a family, raising a child from birth to adulthood, will save on unnecessary trips around the city just enough time to buy him his own apartment.

Russian Sloboda is a happy city of Russia.