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Residential complex Bolsaa Medvedica

Yaroslavl, Russia
Price on request
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11
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ID: 35484
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Central Federal District
  • City
    Yaroslavl
  • Address
    4 j Norskij pereulok, 3 a

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    8

About the complex

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Русский Русский

City of Happiness!
A large-scale plan and an original architectural solution form an environment of a new quality of life with a Russian soul!
The first residential complex of the microdistrict "Russian Sloboda" -
"business card" of the whole area, the standard of a new way of life, here are laid breakthrough ideas in several directions:
Innovative product in real estate - cascading housing with villas on the roof
- New eco-housing format - 100% manned green roofs
- New image of facades - urban and country scale

The first residential complex "Big Bear" - a new level of comfort business class in the field of mass residential development.
The architectural experiment is aimed at creating a new type of business class housing: spectacular in appearance, practical and energy efficient.

We are creating a city in which a family, raising a child from birth to adulthood, will save on unnecessary trips around the city just enough time to buy him his own apartment.
Russian Sloboda is a happy city of Russia.

Location on the map

Yaroslavl, Russia
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Developer news

01.09.2021
We slow down to improve quality of life. How «Happy City» is being built in Kaliningrad
All news
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Residential complex Bolsaa Medvedica
Yaroslavl, Russia
Price on request
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Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
33.8 – 47.3
236,874 – 317,185
Apartment 2 rooms
47.1 – 77.7
278,100 – 467,874
Apartment 3 rooms
55.1 – 120.3
326,582 – 540,854
Apartment 4 rooms
85.4 – 110.4
358,671 – 564,769
Developer
GK FSK
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