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Сommercial property in Udelnaya, Russia

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1 property total found
Commercial property 120 m² in Udelnaya, Russia
Commercial property 120 m²
Udelnaya, Russia
Area 120 m²
Object number: 1002. Separate building 120m2 with panoramic windows, on a land plot of 600 m…
$229,246
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