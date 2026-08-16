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Warehouses for sale in Tatarstan, Russia

;
Naberezhnye Chelny
3
Tatarsko Celninskoe selskoe poselenie
3
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6 properties total found
Warehouse 26 089 m² in Tatarskie Celny, Russia
Warehouse 26 089 m²
Tatarskie Celny, Russia
Area 26 089 m²
Floor 1
On the territory of the industrial park, it is possible to build a building of any configura…
$233,072
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Warehouse 17 784 m² in Tatarskie Celny, Russia
Warehouse 17 784 m²
Tatarskie Celny, Russia
Area 17 784 m²
Floor 1
On the territory of the industrial park, it is possible to build a building of any configura…
$202,406
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Warehouse 36 563 m² in Naberezhnye Chelny, Russia
Warehouse 36 563 m²
Naberezhnye Chelny, Russia
Area 36 563 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Tatarstan Republic, d Naberezhnye Chelny, Narodnaya St., …
$416,132
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Warehouse 18 247 m² in Naberezhnye Chelny, Russia
Warehouse 18 247 m²
Naberezhnye Chelny, Russia
Area 18 247 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Tatarstan Republic, d Naberezhnye Chelny, Narodnaya St., …
$207,680
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Warehouse 18 315 m² in Naberezhnye Chelny, Russia
Warehouse 18 315 m²
Naberezhnye Chelny, Russia
Area 18 315 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Tatarstan Republic, d Naberezhnye Chelny, Narodnaya St., …
$208,452
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Warehouse 8 502 m² in Tatarskie Celny, Russia
Warehouse 8 502 m²
Tatarskie Celny, Russia
Area 8 502 m²
Floor 1
On the territory of the industrial park, it is possible to build a building of any configura…
$96,764
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