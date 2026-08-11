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Warehouses for sale in Naberezhnye Chelny, Russia

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3 properties total found
Warehouse 18 247 m² in Naberezhnye Chelny, Russia
Warehouse 18 247 m²
Naberezhnye Chelny, Russia
Area 18 247 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Tatarstan Republic, d Naberezhnye Chelny, Narodnaya St., …
$209,124
Leave a request
Warehouse 36 563 m² in Naberezhnye Chelny, Russia
Warehouse 36 563 m²
Naberezhnye Chelny, Russia
Area 36 563 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Tatarstan Republic, d Naberezhnye Chelny, Narodnaya St., …
$419,026
Leave a request
Warehouse 18 315 m² in Naberezhnye Chelny, Russia
Warehouse 18 315 m²
Naberezhnye Chelny, Russia
Area 18 315 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Tatarstan Republic, d Naberezhnye Chelny, Narodnaya St., …
$209,901
Leave a request
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