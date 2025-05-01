Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Southern Federal District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Southern Federal District, Russia

Sochi
6
Rostov Oblast
34
Rostov-on-Don
31
Krasnodar Krai
11
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Sochi, Russia
4 bedroom house
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is sold with. Upper Uct. Square- 150 sq.m room-4 Plot-6 hundred. floor…
$295,589
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in town district of Sochi, Russia
Villa 4 bedrooms
town district of Sochi, Russia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 359 m²
Number of floors 3
Olympic lights are luxurious and thought-out villas, where the architects focused on technol…
$3,60M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Southern Federal District

villas

Properties features in Southern Federal District, Russia

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go