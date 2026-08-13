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Warehouses for sale in Sofrino, Russia

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Warehouse 1 670 m² in Sofrino, Russia
Warehouse 1 670 m²
Sofrino, Russia
Area 1 670 m²
Floor 1
A Class B insulated warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, Pushkino, Sofrino, Lenin S…
$12,883
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