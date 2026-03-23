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Warehouses for sale in Saint Petersburg, Russia

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1 property total found
Warehouse 2 470 m² in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Warehouse 2 470 m²
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Area 2 470 m²
Floor 1
Heated Class A warehouse for rent. The announcement is relevant. Total area of 2300 m2, incl…
$40,466
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