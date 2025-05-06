Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Ramensky District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Ramensky District, Russia

houses
11
11 properties total found
Mansion in Zuzino, Russia
Mansion
Zuzino, Russia
Area 2 136 m²
Aigins' estate in   talics in   Moscow region. The complex of buildings includes the main ho…
$8,54M
Leave a request
3 room house in Bahteevo, Russia
3 room house
Bahteevo, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a FRAME HOUSE WITH A MASTER BEDROOM OF 102 sq.m on a plot of 8.19 acres in a com…
$34,176
Leave a request
3 room house in Ramensky District, Russia
3 room house
Ramensky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold house from Carcas with two bedrooms 92 sq.m. on a plot of 6 acres in a closed cottage v…
$25,831
Leave a request
3 room house in Ramensky District, Russia
3 room house
Ramensky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a FRAME HOUSE WITH TWO BEDROOMS 92 sq.m on a plot of 6.08 acres in a gated cotta…
$25,831
Leave a request
3 room house in Ramensky District, Russia
3 room house
Ramensky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold house from Carcas with sauna 102 sq.m. on a plot of 6 acres in a cottage village of com…
$29,589
Leave a request
3 room house in Ramensky District, Russia
3 room house
Ramensky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale FRAME HOUSE on a 6-hundredth plot in a cottage village.   Area 92.32 sq.m. Spacious…
$27,210
Leave a request
3 room house in Recicy, Russia
3 room house
Recicy, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale FRAME HOUSE with two bedrooms on a 6-hundredth plot in a comfort-class cottage vill…
$31,067
Leave a request
4 room house in Recicy, Russia
4 room house
Recicy, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a FRAME HOUSE with three bedrooms of 102 sq.m on a plot of 6 acres in a comfort-…
$33,260
Leave a request
5 room house in Ramensky District, Russia
5 room house
Ramensky District, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a TWO-STOREY FRAME HOUSE 114 sq.m on a plot of 6.81 acres in a comfort-class cot…
$39,943
Leave a request
3 room house in Bahteevo, Russia
3 room house
Bahteevo, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale FRAME HOUSE on a plot of 8.19 acres in a comfort-class cottage village.   DIRECT OF…
$31,817
Leave a request
3 room house in Ramensky District, Russia
3 room house
Ramensky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale FRAME HOUSE on a land plot of 6.81 acres in a cottage village. FOR SALE BY THE OWNE…
$30,174
Leave a request

Properties features in Ramensky District, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go