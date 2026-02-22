Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Ramensky District
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Ramensky District, Russia

10 properties total found
3 room house in Ramensky District, Russia
3 room house
Ramensky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
A FRAME HOUSE is for sale on a plot of 6 acres in a cottage village.   Area 92.32 sq.m. Spac…
$37,259
3 room house in Ramensky District, Russia
3 room house
Ramensky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold house from Carcas with sauna 102 sq.m. on a plot of 6 acres in a cottage village of com…
$40,517
5 room house in Ramensky District, Russia
5 room house
Ramensky District, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale two-storey house from Carcas 114 square meters on a plot of 6.81 acres in a cottage…
$54,695
3 room house in Ramensky District, Russia
3 room house
Ramensky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold house from Carcas on a land plot of 6.81 acres in a cottage village. Owner selling! A…
$41,318
3 room house in Ramensky District, Russia
3 room house
Ramensky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold house IZ CARCASA with two bedrooms on a plot of 6 acres in a cottage village of comfort…
$42,541
3 room house in Ramensky District, Russia
3 room house
Ramensky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold house from Carcas with two bedrooms 92 sq.m. on a plot of 6 acres in a closed cottage v…
$35,371
4 room house in Ramensky District, Russia
4 room house
Ramensky District, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold house IZ CARCASA with three bedrooms 102 sq.m on a plot of 6 acres in a cottage village…
$45,544
3 room house in Bahteevo, Russia
3 room house
Bahteevo, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold house from Carcas with a master bedroom of 102 sq.m. on a plot of 8.19 acres in a cotta…
$46,798
3 room house in Bahteevo, Russia
3 room house
Bahteevo, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold house from Carcas on a plot of 8.19 acres in a cottage village of comfort class. A dir…
$43,568
3 room house in Ramensky District, Russia
3 room house
Ramensky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold house from Carcas with two bedrooms 92 sq.m on a plot of 6.08 acres in a closed cottage…
$35,371
Properties features in Ramensky District, Russia

