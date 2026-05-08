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Monthly rent of offices in Kaliningrad, Russia

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7 properties total found
Office 132 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Office 132 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 132 m²
Placement under the office on Epronovskaya street, 1. Cabinet system of 6 cabinets, includin…
$2,011
per month
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Office 29 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Office 29 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 29 m²
Office space 29 sq.m. on Mira Avenue. The space is located in a non-residential three-story …
$387
per month
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Office 45 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Office 45 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 45 m²
Exclusive offer in the center of the city! We offer for rent a free room in the administrati…
$596
per month
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Office 81 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Office 81 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 81 m²
Premises 68 sq.m. with a separate entrance on Dobrolyubova street, landmark Krasnoselskaya. …
$536
per month
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Office 204 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Office 204 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 204 m²
Placement under the office on Epronovskaya street, 1. Cabinet system 8 cabinets, including t…
$3,103
per month
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Office 150 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Office 150 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 150 m²
Open space with a separate entrance. Lots of windows. Suitable for any type of activity. Cei…
$129,141
per month
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Office 155 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Office 155 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 155 m²
Offer your price for the room on the street Jubilee 6. The area is 152.6 m2. Large, comforta…
$2,517
per month
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