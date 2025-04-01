Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in okrug Piskarevka, Russia

3 properties total found
3 room apartment in okrug Piskarevka, Russia
3 room apartment
okrug Piskarevka, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/14
$184,934
1 room apartment in okrug Piskarevka, Russia
1 room apartment
okrug Piskarevka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 11/16
$93,973
2 room apartment in okrug Piskarevka, Russia
2 room apartment
okrug Piskarevka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 17/24
$192,704
