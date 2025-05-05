Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Saint Petersburg
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Saint Petersburg, Russia

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
57 properties total found
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale studio-apartment with a turnkey finish in the Krasnogvardeysky district of St. Pete…
$46,584
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 5/6
Become the owner of a studio in a 4* business class apart-hotel in the city center with a gu…
$157,284
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/5
Studio apartment with ready-made repairs in the Krasnogvardeysk district of St. Petersburg i…
$71,015
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 5/6
All information on profitability from renting, management of apartments from the UK and the …
$60,514
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 6/6
Become the owner of a studio in a 4* business class apart-hotel in the city center with a gu…
$198,232
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 5/6
Two-level apartment with a separate "Under the key" in a green area of St. Petersburg. The h…
$61,820
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 4/6
Become the owner of a studio in a 4* business class apart-hotel in the city center with a gu…
$162,574
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/6
Apartments for living and investment with a full second floor in an apart hotel in the cente…
$112,557
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale studio-apartment with an area of 26.2 m2. with a turnkey finish in the Krasnogvarde…
$46,584
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4/6
Two-level apartments in an environmentally friendly green area of St. Petersburg. Live by yo…
$60,333
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartments with turnkey finishing in the Krasnogvardeysky district of St. Petersburg in a fi…
$48,375
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/6
Two-storey apartment for living and investment with a full second floor in an apart hotel in…
$98,237
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments with a full second floor in walking distance from the metro in an apart-hotel in …
$97,209
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/5
On sale apartments with ready-made repairs in the Krasnogvardeisk district of St. Petersburg…
$64,993
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/6
Apartment "Under the key" in an environmentally friendly green area of St. Petersburg. Live …
$90,330
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 3/6
Apartments with a full second floor in walking distance from the metro in an apart-hotel in …
$91,631
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/6
Apartments with furnishing and complete furniture in a favorable green area of St. Petersbur…
$83,643
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 3/6
Apartments with a full second floor in walking distance from the metro in an apart-hotel in …
$98,488
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 5/6
Two-level apartments in an environmentally friendly green area of St. Petersburg. Live by yo…
$62,675
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 4/5
Apartments with turnkey finishing in the Krasnogvardeysky district of St. Petersburg in a fi…
$50,933
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/6
Apartments with a full second floor in walking distance from the metro in an apart-hotel in …
$94,863
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/6
Two-level apartment for living and investing with a full second floor in an apart-hotel in t…
$115,065
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments for living and investment with a full second floor in an apart hotel in the cente…
$69,985
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1/5
Studio-apartment with turnkey finishing in the Krasnogvardeysky district of St. Petersburg.S…
$44,094
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 5/6
Two-level apartments in an environmentally friendly green area of St. Petersburg. Live by yo…
$56,988
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 5/6
Become a studio owner in a 4* business class aparthotel in the city center.The first hotel i…
$171,105
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartments with a full second floor in walking distance from the metro in an apart-hotel in …
$102,786
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 6/6
Apartments in an environmentally friendly area of St. Petersburg. Live by yourself or rent o…
$52,376
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 5/5
An apartment with a turnkey finish is for sale in the Krasnogvardeysky district of St. Peter…
$48,006
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 6/6
Become the owner of a studio in a 4* business class apart-hotel in the city center with a gu…
$176,322
Leave a request

Properties features in Saint Petersburg, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go