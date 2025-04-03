Show property on map Show properties list
2 room apartment in okrug Piskarevka, Russia
2 room apartment
okrug Piskarevka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 17/24
Direct sale. The papers are ready. LCD Kalina Park - 2 You appreciate the comfort without …
$189,853
3 room apartment in okrug Piskarevka, Russia
3 room apartment
okrug Piskarevka, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/14
For sale 3-room apartment in Kalinin district. 10 minutes by transport from the metro Academ…
$182,198
1 room apartment in okrug Piskarevka, Russia
1 room apartment
okrug Piskarevka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 11/16
Apartment for sale in a brick house built in 2010 in good condition. Direct sale. The apart…
$92,582
