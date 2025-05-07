Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia

163 properties total found
2 room apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/4
25% discount at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comf…
$163,492
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/4
25% discount at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comf…
$71,364
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/4
Direct sale from the developer! Country residential complex of Comfort Plus class. Studio No…
$71,375
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/4
25% discount at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comf…
$106,762
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/4
25% discount at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comf…
$70,426
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/4
25% discount at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comf…
$126,939
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/4
25% discount at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comf…
$111,259
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/4
25% discount at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comf…
$70,994
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/4
25% discount at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comf…
$93,141
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/4
25% discount at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comf…
$154,032
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/4
25% discount at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comf…
$70,504
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/4
Only until the end of April discounts on apartments up to 30%! Installment of 0% for housing…
$121,734
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/4
25% discount at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comf…
$215,734
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/4
Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comfort Plus. 1-k apartment No. 15…
$78,436
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 4/4
25% discount for 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Country residential complex o…
$142,447
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/4
25% discount at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comf…
$189,195
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/4
Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comfort Plus. 1-k apartment No. 48…
$72,807
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/4
25% discount at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comf…
$101,733
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 2/4
Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comfort Plus. 1-K apartment No. 43…
$72,575
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Odintsovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 15/27
Apartment in a modern residential complex. Developed infrastructure. Renovation and furnishi…
$45,239
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/4
Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comfort Plus. 1-K apartment No. 93…
$80,862
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/4
25% discount at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comf…
$119,139
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/4
25% discount for 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Country residential complex o…
$132,093
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/4
25% discount at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comf…
$146,870
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 2/4
25% discount at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comf…
$126,846
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/4
25% discount at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comf…
$102,163
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 4/4
25% discount at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comf…
$112,521
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/4
25% discount at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comf…
$162,550
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 3/4
Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comfort Plus. Studio No. 131 is so…
$71,174
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/4
25% discount at 100% payment. Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comf…
$102,052
Leave a request

