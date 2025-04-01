Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Novogireyevo District, Russia

Office 309 m² in Novogireyevo District, Russia
Office 309 m²
Novogireyevo District, Russia
Area 309 m²
Floor 2
ID: L9476 Office on the 2nd floor of the Kuskovo Business Center, class B. Reception area, o…
$5,383
Office 1 300 m² in Novogireyevo District, Russia
Office 1 300 m²
Novogireyevo District, Russia
Area 1 300 m²
Floor 1
ID: O93445 Dear tenant, we offer you to rent a free -purpose premises 1300.0 m² on the 1st f…
$30,432
Office 1 086 m² in Novogireyevo District, Russia
Office 1 086 m²
Novogireyevo District, Russia
Area 1 086 m²
Floor 10
ID: L3266 Офис расположен на 10 этаже в БЦ класса B+ в 3 минутной удаленности от метро Перов…
$2,22M
Office 484 m² in Novogireyevo District, Russia
Office 484 m²
Novogireyevo District, Russia
Area 484 m²
Number of floors 9
ID: o55900 Dear Buyer, we offer you to purchase the residential complex "" 484.2 m² as prope…
$1,46M
Office 1 086 m² in Novogireyevo District, Russia
Office 1 086 m²
Novogireyevo District, Russia
Area 1 086 m²
Floor 10
ID: L7783 The office is located on the 10th floor in a class B+ business center, 3 minutes a…
$2,19M
Office 205 m² in Novogireyevo District, Russia
Office 205 m²
Novogireyevo District, Russia
Area 205 m²
Floor 6
ID: O93444 Dear tenant, we offer you to rent an office of 205.0 m² on the 6th floor on favor…
$3,565
