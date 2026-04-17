Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Warehouse

Monthly rent of warehouses in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

Kaliningrad
6
Warehouse Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Warehouse 420 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Warehouse 420 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 420 m²
Warehouse on 2 levels, on the 1st level: 280 sq. meters, 2nd level: 140 sq. meters. 24-hour …
$1,571
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 400 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Warehouse 400 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 400 m²
Location: Kaliningrad region., Kaliningrad, Mkr-n Coastal, Zavodskaya street., 13A, Moscow d…
$1,047
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 300 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Warehouse 300 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 300 m²
Warehouse on the protected territory on the street. Dzerzhinsky. Excellent access roads. Sec…
$884
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 8 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Warehouse 8 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 8 m²
I offer for rent a storage room of 8 sq.m. in the ground floor in the new house Victory Aven…
$92
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 800 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Warehouse 800 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 800 m²
Warehouse from 800 m2 in the Moscow district, landmark Yemelyanova str., Energetikov str. Ob…
$3,273
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 2 000 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Warehouse 2 000 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 2 000 m²
Location: Kaliningrad region., Kaliningrad, mkr-n Coastal, Factory street., 13A, district Mo…
$5,237
per month
Leave a request
Warehouse 3 000 m² in Northwestern Federal District, Russia
Warehouse 3 000 m²
Northwestern Federal District, Russia
Area 3 000 m²
Kaliningrad region., Kaliningrad, Mkr-n Coastal, Zavodskaya street., 13A, Moskovsky Owner di…
$7,856
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go