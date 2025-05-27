Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Long-term rental

Monthly rent of real estate in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

Saint Petersburg
12
Kaliningrad
37
Leningrad Oblast
10
Svetlogorsk
4
Show more
74 properties total found
Commercial property 300 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 300 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 300 m²
Warehouse on the protected territory on the street. Dzerzhinsky. Excellent access roads. Sec…
$853
per month
1 room apartment in Holmogorovka, Russia
1 room apartment
Holmogorovka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/4
I offer for rent a 1-room apartment with designer renovation, daily from 3 days. The apartme…
$44
per month
Apartment in Kudrovo, Russia
Apartment
Kudrovo, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1/13
Studio apartment for rent 24 sq.m. + a large glazed loggia! Excellent location, nearby shops…
$263
per month
1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/9
1 room apartment on the street. Bagrationa Orr Fish Village. Object 26256-32495
$38
per month
2 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 6/9
A gorgeous 2 -room apartment with designer renovation is rented out in the city center on th…
$948
per month
2 room apartment in Northwestern Federal District, Russia
2 room apartment
Northwestern Federal District, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/5
2 bedroom apartment for rent. Frunze district. 39 Budapest Street. From the subway Pr. Glory…
$379
per month
Commercial property 70 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 70 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/9
A free-use space is for rent in the city center on Naberezhnaya Baghramyan Street. Excellent…
$1,011
per month
Apartment in Murino, Russia
Apartment
Murino, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 14/15
For a long time an excellent and very spacious studio apartment in the LCD "Swallow". The ho…
$316
per month
1 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/9
A one-room apartment is for rent in the resort town of Zelenogradsk, on Turgeneva Street, in…
$442
per month
2 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 4/9
For short-term rent on Frunze Street. Apartment with furniture and appliances. From 2 days. …
$19
per month
Commercial property 51 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 51 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/9
A general-purpose space in the Nevsky Park residential complex. Separate entrance. Showcase …
$872
per month
2 room house in Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room house
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
For rent in the summer period from June to August inclusive (possibly September) 2 isolated …
$632
per month
1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 8/10
Rent an apartment Kaliningrad Los Angeles LA. Perhaps this apartment will become your discov…
$51
per month
Commercial property 101 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 101 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/4
We offer for rent a space in the city center at the address Leninsky Prospekt (landmark TC P…
$1,264
per month
Commercial property 36 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 36 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/10
Free-use premises on the first line, separate entrance from the street. Autonomous heating, …
$442
per month
Commercial property 245 m² in Svetly, Russia
Commercial property 245 m²
Svetly, Russia
Area 245 m²
Floor 1/1
General-purpose premises Densely populated area of ​​the city of Svetly, Kaliningrad region …
$3,159
per month
1 room apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/6
Apartments "Chocolate" in Svetlogorsk. Discover a special travel comfort by choosing our apa…
$63
per month
Apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
Apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 6/8
How about spending a weekend or a vacation in the bright city of Svetlogorsk, on the shores …
$63
per month
Commercial property 91 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 91 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/5
General-purpose premises. Separate entrance from the street. Central heating, own bathroom. …
$569
per month
Apartment in Novosaratovka, Russia
Apartment
Novosaratovka, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/21
We rent a cozy studio of 25 square meters for a long time. Fresh repairs, new furniture, flo…
$313
per month
Commercial property 194 m² in Shushary, Russia
Commercial property 194 m²
Shushary, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
Floor 1/14
For rent a free room for a long time, on the 1st floor of the 1st line! Main advantages: + S…
$2,194
per month
1 room apartment in Nevskoye, Russia
1 room apartment
Nevskoye, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/10
I offer for rent a 1-room apartment in a new building, autonomous languishing, fenced area, …
$442
per month
Commercial property 800 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 800 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 800 m²
Warehouse from 800 m2 in the Moscow district, landmark Yemelyanova str., Energetikov str. Ob…
$3,159
per month
Commercial property 29 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 29 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/3
Office space 29 sq.m. on Mira Avenue. The space is located in a non-residential three-story …
$369
per month
Commercial property 800 m² in Zelenogradsk, Russia
Commercial property 800 m²
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Area 800 m²
Floor 3/5
Exclusive offer in the center of Zelenogradsk!! At the moment, the most popular place for to…
$8,087
per month
Commercial property 491 m² in Zelenogradsk, Russia
Commercial property 491 m²
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Area 491 m²
Floor 1/2
Premises for general use. Convenient location, second line from Kurortny Prospekt (or-r "Dom…
$3,412
per month
1 room apartment in Svetlogorsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/6
I will hand over from March to May 30, 2025 Apartment " Paris in the Baltic " -In the Apart …
$569
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Romanovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Romanovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 9/9
$900
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Vaskelovo, Russia
1 bedroom apartment
Vaskelovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 5/12
$1,300
per month
Commercial property 482 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 482 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 482 m²
Floor 1/21
Large retail space or client area, 177 sq.m. More than 10 offices, 4 bathrooms, canteen, uti…
$4,296
per month
Property types in Northwestern Federal District

apartments
сommercial property