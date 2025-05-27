Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of commercial properties in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

Saint Petersburg
3
Kaliningrad
20
Zelenogradsk
5
31 property total found
Commercial property 300 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 300 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 300 m²
Warehouse on the protected territory on the street. Dzerzhinsky. Excellent access roads. Sec…
$853
per month
Commercial property 70 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 70 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/9
A free-use space is for rent in the city center on Naberezhnaya Baghramyan Street. Excellent…
$1,011
per month
Commercial property 51 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 51 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/9
A general-purpose space in the Nevsky Park residential complex. Separate entrance. Showcase …
$872
per month
Commercial property 101 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 101 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/4
We offer for rent a space in the city center at the address Leninsky Prospekt (landmark TC P…
$1,264
per month
Commercial property 36 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 36 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/10
Free-use premises on the first line, separate entrance from the street. Autonomous heating, …
$442
per month
Commercial property 245 m² in Svetly, Russia
Commercial property 245 m²
Svetly, Russia
Area 245 m²
Floor 1/1
General-purpose premises Densely populated area of ​​the city of Svetly, Kaliningrad region …
$3,159
per month
Commercial property 91 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 91 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/5
General-purpose premises. Separate entrance from the street. Central heating, own bathroom. …
$569
per month
Commercial property 194 m² in Shushary, Russia
Commercial property 194 m²
Shushary, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
Floor 1/14
For rent a free room for a long time, on the 1st floor of the 1st line! Main advantages: + S…
$2,194
per month
Commercial property 800 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 800 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 800 m²
Warehouse from 800 m2 in the Moscow district, landmark Yemelyanova str., Energetikov str. Ob…
$3,159
per month
Commercial property 29 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 29 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/3
Office space 29 sq.m. on Mira Avenue. The space is located in a non-residential three-story …
$369
per month
Commercial property 800 m² in Zelenogradsk, Russia
Commercial property 800 m²
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Area 800 m²
Floor 3/5
Exclusive offer in the center of Zelenogradsk!! At the moment, the most popular place for to…
$8,087
per month
Commercial property 491 m² in Zelenogradsk, Russia
Commercial property 491 m²
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Area 491 m²
Floor 1/2
Premises for general use. Convenient location, second line from Kurortny Prospekt (or-r "Dom…
$3,412
per month
Commercial property 482 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 482 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 482 m²
Floor 1/21
Large retail space or client area, 177 sq.m. More than 10 offices, 4 bathrooms, canteen, uti…
$4,296
per month
Commercial property 150 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 150 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/16
Open space with a separate entrance. Lots of windows. Suitable for any type of activity. Cei…
$123,193
per month
Commercial property 172 m² in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Commercial property 172 m²
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 172 m²
Floor 1/6
Corner of Moskovsky Prospekt and Kuznetsovskaya Street. Advertising can be placed on both si…
$7,523
per month
Commercial property 96 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 96 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/3
The first line of Gorky Street. The premises are perfect for a beauty salon, a store or othe…
$1,011
per month
Commercial property 1 810 m² in Kolpino, Russia
Commercial property 1 810 m²
Kolpino, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 810 m²
Floor 1/1
On the territory of the Izhorsk plant, two warm workshops with a crane beam 6 meters high, 5…
$17,554
per month
Commercial property 81 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 81 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/6
Premises 68 sq.m. with a separate entrance on Dobrolyubova street, landmark Krasnoselskaya. …
$512
per month
Commercial property 185 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 185 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/8
Commercial premises for a medical center on Yelovaya Alley, Gagarin Avenue. Premises 185 sq.…
$3,538
per month
Commercial property 93 m² in Zelenogradsk, Russia
Commercial property 93 m²
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/9
A free-use space with fresh finishing, a separate entrance in a residential area of ​​Zeleno…
$758
per month
Commercial property 400 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 400 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 400 m²
Floor 5/5
We offer luxurious premises for free use Leninsky Prospekt, FIRST LINE! The total area is 40…
$4,675
per month
Commercial property 119 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 119 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/5
Retail space on Ulyany Gromova Street. Space with a separate entrance. Fully finished. Space…
$998
per month
Commercial property 156 m² in Svetlogorsk, Russia
Commercial property 156 m²
Svetlogorsk, Russia
Area 156 m²
Floor 1/4
Free-use premises in Svetlogorsk - 2. Convenient location, new building area with active ped…
$1,971
per month
Commercial property 400 m² in Zelenogradsk, Russia
Commercial property 400 m²
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Area 400 m²
Floor 2/5
Exclusive offer in the center of Zelenogradsk!! At the moment, the most popular place for to…
$4,043
per month
Commercial property 67 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 67 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/9
The premises for general use are located on the first floor of an extension to a residential…
$594
per month
Commercial property 600 m² in Nizino, Russia
Commercial property 600 m²
Nizino, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 600 m²
Floor 1/1
Unique offer of the service station in the village of Nizino! Completely ready premises for …
$3,762
per month
Commercial property 200 m² in Zelenogradsk, Russia
Commercial property 200 m²
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/5
Exclusive offer in the center of Zelenogradsk!! At the moment, the most popular place for to…
$2,527
per month
Commercial property 420 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 420 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 420 m²
Warehouse on 2 levels, on the 1st level: 280 sq. meters, 2nd level: 140 sq. meters. 24-hour …
$1,516
per month
Commercial property 73 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 73 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/14
A general-purpose space with a separate entrance and magnificent display glazing. Electricit…
$1,017
per month
Commercial property 288 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 288 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 288 m²
Floor 1/3
Open plan premises on the street. Gorky. 700 sq.m. can be used for sports activities. Large …
$1,274
per month
