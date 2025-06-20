Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Kaliningrad
  4. Long-term rental

Long-term rent of real estate in Kaliningrad, Russia

Svetlogorsk
4
Zelenogradsk
6
51 property total found
Commercial property 200 m² in Zelenogradsk, Russia
Commercial property 200 m²
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/5
Exclusive offer in the center of Zelenogradsk!! At the moment, the most popular place for to…
$2,548
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 200 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 200 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 200 m²
Floor 5/5
We offer a luxurious free-use space for Leninsky Prospekt, FIRST LINE! Total area 197 sq.m. …
$2,548
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3/9
1 room apartment on the street. Bagrationa Orr Fish Village. Object 26256-32495
$38
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/3
For rent a two-bedroom apartment on the street Dimitrov 13. The apartment is bright cozy, ce…
$573
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/9
A one-room apartment is for rent in the resort town of Zelenogradsk, on Turgeneva Street, in…
$446
per month
Leave a request
2 room house in Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room house
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
For rent in the summer period from June to August inclusive (possibly September) 2 isolated …
$637
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 288 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 288 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 288 m²
Floor 1/3
Open plan premises on the street. Gorky. 700 sq.m. can be used for sports activities. Large …
$1,284
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 10/13
House 2020 g/p with a fenced area. Located within walking distance from Pobedy Square. Spaci…
$446
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 6/9
A gorgeous 2 -room apartment with designer renovation is rented out in the city center on th…
$956
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 96 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 96 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/3
The first line of Gorky Street. The premises are perfect for a beauty salon, a store or othe…
$1,019
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 6/9
I offer for rent from May 10, 2 room apartment in the residential complex of Emel on the str…
$446
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/5
I will rent a bright, spacious, cozy 1-room apartment in the center of Kaliningrad. Total ar…
$45
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 36 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 36 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/10
Free-use premises on the first line, separate entrance from the street. Autonomous heating, …
$446
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 245 m² in Svetly, Russia
Commercial property 245 m²
Svetly, Russia
Area 245 m²
Floor 1/1
General-purpose premises Densely populated area of ​​the city of Svetly, Kaliningrad region …
$3,186
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
3 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/5
3-room apartment in the central area of ​​Kaliningrad, near the Kaliningrad Zoo. The apartme…
$25
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/4
Cozy beautiful apartment in a quiet area in the city center on Repina Street - 10 minutes wa…
$25
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Holmogorovka, Russia
1 room apartment
Holmogorovka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/4
I offer for rent a 1-room apartment with designer renovation, daily from 3 days. The apartme…
$45
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 300 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 300 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 300 m²
Warehouse on the protected territory on the street. Dzerzhinsky. Excellent access roads. Sec…
$860
per month
Leave a request
Land in Otradnoye, Russia
Land
Otradnoye, Russia
Lease of a land plot of 2.5 hectares in the village of Otradnoye, Gurevsky district, intende…
$44,598
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 81 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 81 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/6
Premises 68 sq.m. with a separate entrance on Dobrolyubova street, landmark Krasnoselskaya. …
$516
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 101 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 101 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/4
We offer for rent a space in the city center at the address Leninsky Prospekt (landmark TC P…
$1,274
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 70 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 70 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/9
A free-use space is for rent in the city center on Naberezhnaya Baghramyan Street. Excellent…
$1,019
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 119 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 119 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/5
Retail space on Ulyany Gromova Street. Space with a separate entrance. Fully finished. Space…
$1,007
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 67 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 67 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/9
The premises for general use are located on the first floor of an extension to a residential…
$599
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 29 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 29 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/3
Office space 29 sq.m. on Mira Avenue. The space is located in a non-residential three-story …
$372
per month
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 8/10
Rent an apartment Kaliningrad Los Angeles LA. Perhaps this apartment will become your discov…
$51
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 6/8
I offer for rent a 2-room apartment in the center on Rimskaya Street, in a new building with…
$57
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/5
2-room apartment for a short term in the center of Kaliningrad, Polotskaya street, Leninsky …
$46
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 800 m² in Zelenogradsk, Russia
Commercial property 800 m²
Zelenogradsk, Russia
Area 800 m²
Floor 3/5
Exclusive offer in the center of Zelenogradsk!! At the moment, the most popular place for to…
$8,155
per month
Leave a request
Commercial property 185 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Commercial property 185 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/8
Commercial premises for a medical center on Yelovaya Alley, Gagarin Avenue. Premises 185 sq.…
$3,568
per month
Leave a request

Property types in Kaliningrad

apartments
сommercial property