  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Nizhny Novgorod
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

13 properties total found
Villa in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction brick house (cottage) in KP Novopokrovsky 160 m2. Term of delive…
$201,917
Villa in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale, a brick house 145 m on the street apricot KP Novopokrovskoye In the house: a spacio…
$188,469
Villa in Besencevo, Russia
Villa
Besencevo, Russia
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
House 2 brick floors, j / w railway blocks, solid foundation slab, 50 meter basement, iron g…
$119,688
Villa in Kusakovka, Russia
Villa
Kusakovka, Russia
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale a cottage in the KP Sunny Valley with an area of ​​174 meters, two floors, four room…
$164,150
Villa in Podnove, Russia
Villa
Podnove, Russia
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
The site is even square, magnificent view of the Volga. The house is built according to rein…
$364,778
Villa in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
I propose for sale a cottage in Tiza "Novopokrovskoye", a modern cottage village in the city…
$182,021
Villa in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell the house in the Nizhny Novgorod district in the cottage village of Aleksandrovskaya …
$449,893
Villa in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
A unique house of 700sq.m for sale in the elite cottage village of "Alexandrovskaya Sloboda"…
$1,02M
Villa in Novopokrovskoe, Russia
Villa
Novopokrovskoe, Russia
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
A brick house (cottage) in KP Novopokrovsky 120 m2 is sold.   The cottage is made in the "hi…
$151,438
Villa in Sartakovo, Russia
Villa
Sartakovo, Russia
Area 302 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale holiday home in the Nizhny Novgorod region, d. Sartakovo. Cottage Village Silver Ke…
$362,829
Villa in Besencevo, Russia
Villa
Besencevo, Russia
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell a cottage with a land plot in the city of Nizhny Novgorod, in the Prioksky district i…
$266,964
Villa in Novinki, Russia
Villa
Novinki, Russia
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy two -story house is sold in the village of Novinka. The house is located on a area of…
$121,593
Villa in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
The cottage for sale is located in a green area, on a quiet street away from the road. Good …
$303,368
Properties features in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

