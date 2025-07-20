Show property on map Show properties list
Villas in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia

34 properties total found
Villa in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell the house in the Nizhny Novgorod district in the cottage village of Aleksandrovskaya …
$470,132
Villa in Kamenki, Russia
Villa
Kamenki, Russia
Area 595 m²
Number of floors 2
A new country house is sold, near Nizhny Novgorod, 17 km from the city, the village of Kamen…
$216,006
Villa in Orinkino, Russia
Villa
Orinkino, Russia
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell a country house on a plot of 10 acres.   Bogorodsky district, DNP Orinka.   A house f…
$126,133
Villa in Bezvodnoe, Russia
Villa
Bezvodnoe, Russia
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
Dear buyers, It is proposed to purchase a new two-storey house in the picturesque village of…
$101,650
Villa in Dalnekonstantinovsky District, Russia
Villa
Dalnekonstantinovsky District, Russia
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is an elite comfortable bright and cozy country two-storey house made of glued timb…
$461,778
Villa in Kstovsky District, Russia
Villa
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
In the immediate vicinity of the city center, Nizhny Novgorod, where the sun shines brightly…
$153,124
Villa in Besencevo, Russia
Villa
Besencevo, Russia
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell a cottage with a land plot in the city of Nizhny Novgorod, in the Prioksky district i…
$235,704
Villa in Novinki, Russia
Villa
Novinki, Russia
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy two -story house is sold in the village of Novinka. The house is located on a area of…
$127,063
Villa in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 514 m²
Number of floors 2
Prestigious cottage settlement Alexandrovskaya Sloboda in Upper Pechery, has its own protect…
$508,250
Villa in Nekludovo, Russia
Villa
Nekludovo, Russia
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2 floor cottage 121.6 sq.m. 2018 built, with a land plot of 8 acres, located in .Ne…
$188,563
Villa in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
I propose for sale a cottage in Tiza "Novopokrovskoye", a modern cottage village in the city…
$184,241
Villa in Kusakovka, Russia
Villa
Kusakovka, Russia
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale a cottage in the KP Sunny Valley with an area of ​​174 meters, two floors, four room…
$171,534
Villa in Dalnekonstantinovsky District, Russia
Villa
Dalnekonstantinovsky District, Russia
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
Elite cottage village "Amber". For sale is a cozy frame house with an area of 155.9 m, built…
$175,346
Villa in Sartakovo, Russia
Villa
Sartakovo, Russia
Area 302 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale holiday home in the Nizhny Novgorod region, d. Sartakovo. Cottage Village Silver Ke…
$379,917
Villa in Afonino, Russia
Villa
Afonino, Russia
Area 412 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale an elite designer property in the style of a chalet. Luxury cottage with an area of…
$444,652
Villa in Bezvodnoe, Russia
Villa
Bezvodnoe, Russia
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
Dear buyers, It is proposed to purchase a new house in the picturesque village of Bezvodnoye…
$95,297
Villa in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
The cottage is sold in a green area, on a quiet street away from the road. A good transport …
$281,847
Villa in Bol'shoye Kozino, Russia
Villa
Bol'shoye Kozino, Russia
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 3
We bring to your attention a spacious and stylish cottage in r.p. Big Kozino, which will be …
$444,719
Villa in Kstovsky District, Russia
Villa
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
The dream of owning a home becomes a reality. We bring to your attention a modern house in a…
$142,945
Villa in Bogorodsk, Russia
Villa
Bogorodsk, Russia
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
Dream house in the center of Bogorodsk: a masterpiece of design and comfort on 163 square me…
$149,928
Villa in Kstovsky District, Russia
Villa
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready brick houses of 144 sq.m. in the LCD of his Emerald. Already dreaming of moving to yo…
$153,211
Villa in Pavlovo, Russia
Villa
Pavlovo, Russia
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 3
Selling a new cottage in 2020, located in the city of Pavlovo. Comfortable year -round accom…
$197,482
Villa in Besencevo, Russia
Villa
Besencevo, Russia
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
House 2 brick floors, j / w railway blocks, solid foundation slab, 50 meter basement, iron g…
$127,063
Villa in Bogorodsky District, Russia
Villa
Bogorodsky District, Russia
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
I sell the cottage of the Bogorodsky district, the village of Vyszovo (34 km from Nizhny Nov…
$63,531
Villa in Bor, Russia
Villa
Bor, Russia
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Great location, center of Bor, near the LCD Park Gorky. 1st floor: hallway, hall, kitchen 25…
$222,360
Villa in Kstovsky District, Russia
Villa
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a cozy two-storey house in the city of Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region! Description …
$239,513
Villa in Kstovsky District, Russia
Villa
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Dear buyers, We present a unique opportunity to purchase a land plot with a ready foundation…
$88,944
Villa in gorodskoj okrug Bor, Russia
Villa
gorodskoj okrug Bor, Russia
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
Hello, I suggest you consider for purchase a stylish, modern house in the most picturesque p…
$278,267
Villa in Graznaa, Russia
Villa
Graznaa, Russia
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
The village is located 3 km west of the city of Vyksa. Residential building with land. House…
$69,884
Villa in Kstovsky District, Russia
Villa
Kstovsky District, Russia
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
We bring to your attention a house in a clean area with a good transport interchange, three …
$109,274
Properties features in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia

